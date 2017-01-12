Flying foxes move into town

FLYING foxes have set up a roost on the outskirts of Mundubbera, about 70m from the Billabong Motel and 120m from the Three Rivers Tourist Park.

North Burnett Deputy Mayor Faye Whelan told the council last month that the bats should not be moved, but they would monitor the situation.

"The trouble is they may go into the town area,” she said.

"They've desecrated those trees in past years.

"They stay there until the trees are just stalks.

"Where they are now, we're better off just leaving them there.

"If you push them away from there, they'll probably go somewhere where we deadset don't want them.”

As of December 14, 1500 flying foxes occupied the Oakey Creek roost in Gayndah.

Some of the flying foxes in the roost had young not capable of flight and the council is not legally permitted to carry out dispersal activities against young flying foxes.

A spokesman for the council said a number of the bats had been feeding during the day near the Gayndah Child Care Centre.