Flight from US delivers 'priceless' Hinkler history to Bundy

RICH HISTORY: Richard Mackenzie, whose father Roy wrote the first book on the life of Bundaberg pioneer aviator Bert Hinkler, donated memorabilia to the Hinkler House Memorial Museum today.

PRICELESS Bert Hinkler memorabilia has been gifted to Hinkler House Memorial Museum by the family of the man who wrote the first definitive work on the life of the aviation pioneer.

Siblings Richard and Veronica Mackenzie travelled to Bundaberg today to hand over the collection, which included the original manuscript of the book their father began to research about 60 years ago.

Solo, The Bert Hinkler Story, was written by Brisbane journalist Roy Mackenzie and published in 1962, with the research material, photos and interview notes passed on to Richard after Roy passed away in 2001.

Richard, a US-based documentary filmmaker whose work features on the Discovery Channel, wanted to see the memorabilia recognised for its worth, instead of sitting in a box in Washington DC.

He and Veronica remember how much Bert Hinkler, and their father's subsequent work, impacted their family.

PRICELESS: The original manuscript of Solo, Roy Mackenzie's definitive book on the life Bundaberg pioneer aviator Bert Hinkler, was described by Hinkler House Memorial Museum vice present Paul Neville as "priceless”. Carolyn Archer

"Dad wanted to prepared a 15 minute piece for radio about Bert Hinkler so he went to the Brisbane Library - there was no Google in those days - to do the research and he found their was nothing,” he said.

"He thought it was a travesty that there was no biographical material. So he wrote it himself.”

Richard said his father spent a couple of hours handwriting the book before work.

"Mum would type up what he'd written each morning.”

Veronica also fondly remembers the success the book bought. "We took a family holiday to Caloundra with the royalties from the book,” she said.

FAMILY PHOTO: A photograph of Bert Hinkler's mother, Frances Atkins Hinkler (nee Bonney). Carolyn Archer

For Richard, his first visit to Bundaberg was a chance to see how the Hinkler House Memorial Museum committee and the city of Bundaberg had embraced and honoured such a legend.

"He is a great Australian hero, he's and icon of Australian history,” he said.

"It's overwhelming to be here and it's so impressive.”

TREASURE TROVE: Some of the photographs and documents donated today. Carolyn Archer

Hinkler House Memorial Museum president Lex Rowland and vice-president Paul Neville were thrilled to receive the memorabilia today.

"I knew Roy personally and I've always considered Solo as an authoritative reference,” Mr Rowland said.

"Roy became very close with Jack Hinkler, Bert's brother, and was able to check the accuracy of Bert's family life, which makes the book special again.”

Mr Neville said the original manuscript of Solo was a priceless and added another dimension to the growing collection honouring Hinkler.

"We've now got 3700 pieces of memorabilia and this will add to that. This original manuscript is priceless and so valuable.”