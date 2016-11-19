Five ways you can join fight against antibiotic overuse

DO THE RIGHT THING: The Bundaberg Hospital pharmacy team are spreading the word for Antibiotic Awareness Week.

WITH growing antibiotic resistance a leading health concern across the globe, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is encouraging medical practitioners and patients to ensure they treat antibiotics as a precious resource.

Antibiotic Awareness Week (November 14-20) is focusing on the issue of how antibiotic misuse is contributing to antibiotic resistance, and the pharmacy team at Bundaberg Hospital is asking everyone to follow this year's message to handle with care their antibiotics.

"Antibiotic Awareness Week is an opportunity to improve the understanding of antimicrobial resistance and to reduce the misuse or overuse of these drugs in human medicine,” WBHHS Senior Antimicrobial Stewardship Pharmacist Tracey Watson said.

"The overuse and misuse of antibiotics could lead to a future where common infections once again claim human life, so we need to take steps to ensure antimicrobials continue to be effective.

"We're encouraging better awareness in staff and patients throughout the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, but also encourage community health centres, GPs and other health providers to be vigilant about the appropriate use of antibiotics.

"Effective antimicrobial use is vital in protecting patients from potentially fatal diseases and ensuring complex surgical procedures and treatments such as chemotherapy are low risk.

"Antibiotics have helped us to make big advances in medicine, but we don't want their overuse to take us back to a situation where clinicians run out of treatment options due to resistance, and even simple infections risk becoming fatal.”

To join the fight to reduce antibiotic resistance you can make five simple pledges:

1. I will not ask for antibiotics for colds and the flu as they have no effect on viruses

2. I understand that antibiotics will not help me recover faster from a viral infection

3. I will only take antibiotics in the way they have been prescribed

4. I understand that it is possible to pass on antibiotic resistant bacteria to others

5. I will make a greater effort to prevent the spread of germs by practising good hygiene

To take the pledge to fight antibiotic resistance, go to nps.org.au/jointhefight.