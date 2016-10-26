29°
News

Five things you need to know today

26th Oct 2016 8:18 AM
Emma Reid

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1 Less stress, more art

Stress Connection is a program for young people that uses art to talk about stress. The program is aimed towards primary school students. For more information, phone 4153 8400.

2 Strawberries

HARVEST TIME: Freshly picked strawberries at the SSS Strawberries packing shed. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail
HARVEST TIME: Freshly picked strawberries at the SSS Strawberries packing shed. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail Eliza Goetze

The close of strawberry season nears so hurry if you want to pick some of the delicious fruit at SSS Strawberries. It is open daily from 7am at 11 Rosedale Rd. For more information phone 0402 140 987.

3 Cent sale

58505961
58505961 Oli Scarff

Join in the fun at the Bundaberg and District Senior Citizens cent sale and hoy at the Seniors Centre next to the Bundaberg Regional Library. The event starts at 9am. Cost is $2. For details, phone 4151 3175.

4 Handcraft classes

The QCWA Oakwood Branch Handcraft classes are held every first and fourth Wednesday of the month from 9am-noon at the Oakwood CWA Hall on Gin Gin Rd. Cost is $2, which includes morning tea. Free tuition and everyone is welcome.

5 Learn to swim

Bargara Swim School
Bargara Swim School Contributed

The season has kicked off at Bargara Learn to Swim School, at 33 Farquhars Rd off Seaview Rd, Bargara. Kids can learn basic water safety skills, games and activities, breath control and propulsion. For bookings phone Karen on 4159 2026 or email karen.tulk@

bigpond.com.

Bundaberg News Mail
No jail for Bundaberg man caught up in gun and drug bust

No jail for Bundaberg man caught up in gun and drug bust

A 25-YEAR-OLD man who was found in a car with a shortened .22 calibre rifle, 66 rounds of ammunition, ice and drug utensils has avoided spending time in jail.

Driver claims privilege during cyclist death inquest

Ian Jensen died when he was hit by a truck while riding his bike.

Cyclist death investigated by Coroner

Five things you need to know today

If you're bored, we have you covered

'Dreamworld may never open again'

'The equipment is said by many witnesses to be ageing'

Local Partners

Bundaberg local fights back against cancer with nail wraps

Bundaberg local Jessie Oszlovits is taking on cancer through her passion for the perfect manicure!

Runaway romance after WWII leads to 70-year marriage

PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY: Col and Mary Rice on their wedding day, November 21, 1946.

Eidsvold couple's postwar marriage stands test of time

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Workshops to show you how to bring puppets to life

STRING SECTION: Two puppet-making workshops will be held in the region.

Ever wanted to know how to make puppets?

Mark's live on-air proposal

Mark's live on-air proposal

MARK Urquhart doesn't do anything in halves, read how he went from depression to walking strong.

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

Kristie Bennett wins Australian Survivor.

FAN favourite says she was underestimated by her competitors.

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Bob Irwin with his son Steve.

'You never expect that’s the last time you’re going to see your son'

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

CHEAP RURAL LIVING WITHIN 10MINS TO TOWN!

85 OLD GIN GIN ROAD, Oakwood 4670

House 3 1 5 $215,000

Didn't think you could afford your own acre of land with a brick home? Think again! This is a unique opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom brick home on...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

QUALITY, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

23 SHAW STREET, Norville 4670

House 4 2 3 $379,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of Norville, be sure to inspect this well presented, quality built home which ticks all the boxes.4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Areas...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 FE WALKER ST, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $235,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

ONLY 2 LEFT! GET IN QUICK FOR THIS TIGHTLY HELD LOCATION!

43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 FROM AS LOW AS...

Just completed in central Bargara! Hot property, walking distance to everything Bargara offers! Only two remain, get in quick! * The latest Errol Bauer project in...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June