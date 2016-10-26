Five things you need to know today

1 Less stress, more art

Stress Connection is a program for young people that uses art to talk about stress. The program is aimed towards primary school students. For more information, phone 4153 8400.

2 Strawberries

HARVEST TIME: Freshly picked strawberries at the SSS Strawberries packing shed.

The close of strawberry season nears so hurry if you want to pick some of the delicious fruit at SSS Strawberries. It is open daily from 7am at 11 Rosedale Rd. For more information phone 0402 140 987.

3 Cent sale

Join in the fun at the Bundaberg and District Senior Citizens cent sale and hoy at the Seniors Centre next to the Bundaberg Regional Library. The event starts at 9am. Cost is $2. For details, phone 4151 3175.

4 Handcraft classes

The QCWA Oakwood Branch Handcraft classes are held every first and fourth Wednesday of the month from 9am-noon at the Oakwood CWA Hall on Gin Gin Rd. Cost is $2, which includes morning tea. Free tuition and everyone is welcome.

5 Learn to swim

The season has kicked off at Bargara Learn to Swim School, at 33 Farquhars Rd off Seaview Rd, Bargara. Kids can learn basic water safety skills, games and activities, breath control and propulsion. For bookings phone Karen on 4159 2026 or email karen.tulk@bigpond.com.

bigpond.com.