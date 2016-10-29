Five things you need to know in Bundaberg today

FUN DAY: Madison Graham enjoyed the afternoon at the Lighthouse Festival. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

1. The Lighthouse Festival runs from noon to 8pm today at Jack Norgate Oval, Burnett Heads.There will be music, art show, culinary delights, lifestyle exhibits, rides and more. Entry is $2.

A Permission to Hope workshop will be held today. CHAIWATPHOTOS

2. A Permission to Hope workshop presented by David Schaeffer, author of the popular book Grieve Upwards, will be held at Citicoast Auditorium, 140 Elliott Heads Rd. Cost is $20 per person.

Arts and crafts at Take the Plunge Cafe. contributed

3. Enjoy a kickstart to the weekend with at Take the Plunge Cafe with morning pancakes while listening to live music and browsing the arts and crafts of the resident craft ladies groups.

4. Jimmy Giggle from ABC Kids show Giggle & Hoot will be at Sugarland today from 11am to 2pm outside Woolworths.The appearance is part of CARE Day in support of Stockland CARE Foundation partners Redkite and Touched by Olivia.

ZONTA RACE DAY: Haatsari Marunda, Marie Blundell Spotted Dog owner Pato, Trish Mears and Kerry Dalton plan to hold an event in October.Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN260916ZON1

5. The Zonta Derby Day fundraiser will be held at the Spotted Dog Tavern from noon today.

Dress in your best black and white outfit and enjoy a day out in race atmosphere.Tickets are $40 with proceeds going to domestic violence support. Get your ticket at bundabergtickets.com. au