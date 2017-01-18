Five things you need to know today

Get out of the house and see what the region has to offer.

Here are five things happening today.



1. Bird visit

It will be a wild time at the Moncrieff Theatre today when Rocky the Major Mitchell cockatoo visits from Alexandra Park Zoo. Children can flock to meet the popular cocky from 11.30am.







2. Speech workshop

There will be a Children's Stories Workshop held by speech pathologist Casey-Lee Blake today at Take the Plunge Cafe, Electra St. Head along from 9.30-10.30am.

Cost is $22.





3. Monto sale

If you're in the market for beef, there is a fat and store cattle sale at Monto today, 9am, 31 Newton St.

450 head were booked yesterday. For details, phone Monto Cattle and Country on 4166 1662.

Head along to the sale in Monto. Jodie DixonBIT250716BEEF03







4. Train rides

The Australian Sugar Cane Railway hopes you'll choo-choo-choose to hop on the Bundaberg Fowler steam locomotive at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens today from 10am. -3.30pm.

Train rides cost $4 for adults and $1 for school children.





5. Art exhibition

Take a drive to Gin Gin to check out an exhibition by 10 master pastellists from the Pastel Society of Australia called Contemporary Master Artists of Australia.

The exhibition is being held at the Gin Gin Regional Courthouse Gallery, which is located at 80A Mulgrave St , until February 2.