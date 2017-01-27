Five things to do in Bundy today

GOT the blues after a full on Australia Day?

Perk yourself up with these five fun activities happening in the region today.





1. Party on

Still feeling that Aussie cheer and want to carry Australia Day celebrations into the weekend? The party is still on at the Bucca Hotel with live music from the Baz Tones from 7.30pm.





2. Yoga for kids

An all inclusive yogability for children from birth to 12 years is on today at 10am. The occupational therapy and yoga event will be held at CLS Ability Centre, 26 Ashfield Rd, Kalkie.





3. Table tennis

Looking for a different sport for your kids this year? From 7-9pm today head down to the junior table tennis come and try night on Kendalls Rd. Entry is free, and there'll be drinks and ice-blocks for all players



Head along to the cinemas to relax and watch a new flick. Mike Knott



4. Catch a movie

There's plenty of recent releases to catch up with at Reading Cinemas including Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (or so they say) and XXX: Return of Xander Cage and the real-life drama Lion. Plus for children the new animation Sing is still screening.





5. Bowl your heart out

Get your bowl on as the Bundaberg Ladies Bowling Club host a Friendship Day at the riverside bowls club at 21 Quay St from 12.30pm today. Cost is $10 for green fees which also includes afternoon tea. Men and women bowlers welcome; phone 4153 6960 or 4159 2461 for more information.