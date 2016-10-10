Five taken to hospital after Bruce Highway smash

CRASH: The aftermath of the two-car accident at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Lucketts Rd, Childers on Monday, October 10 2016.

FIVE people have been taken to hospital after two cars collided at a notorious intersection on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

The accident happened at about 2.15pm just south of Childers when an elderly man in a white Subaru Forester attempted to turn right into Lucketts Rd off the highway and drove into the path of a gold Toyota Camry travelling south.

Childers Police Senior Constable Josh Roberts confirmed the first driver, in his 80s, was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries, as were all four occupants of the Camry, a family.

The driver of the Camry was aged in his 30s.

Both cars sustained major damage to the front. Firefighters administered sawdust to soak up significant oil from the Forester.

Police, ambulance and firefighters all attended the scene and several passers by stopped to assist.

Trevor Farrell, who lives nearby and was helping direct traffic, said the intersection was "horrendous".

"The number of times I've had to come out here and do this," he said.

Both drivers were breath tested and returned negative results.

Traffic was moving slowly through the accident area at 2.30pm, although authorities had to signal to several drivers who failed to slow down to a safe speed.