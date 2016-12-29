Five people rescued from sinking boat

BOAT RESCUE: Five people were rescued when their boat sunk over near Barruba Island. The Volunteer Marine Rescue was tasked to bring the people back to shore, unfortunately the boat and belonging all sank.

FIVE people were rescued in the nick of time in the early hours of this morning as their boat began to sink off Bundaberg.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg was activated to help the people as their boat began to take in water.

The swift action from VMR brought the five people and some of their belongs to the Burnett Heads boat ramp as their vessel sank overnight on Barubbra Island.

Rescuers said the job was made more difficult due to the wind and the three metre tide.

"We felt for these persons who had their holiday cut short," they said.

"Not only did their vessel sink but it took their car keys with them."

VMR skipper Erwin and crew Peter M, Matt and Tony V were all tasked on the rescue mission.

VMR are reminding boaties to check their equipment and boat before going out in to the water.