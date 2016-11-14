Five minutes of storm fury

The road at the front of Jo's Roadhouse in Avondale after destructive winds hit on Saturday.

LINDON Josefski said Saturday's storm had left a trail of destruction in a matter of five minutes at his business on Rosedale Rd.

The Jo's Roadhouse assistant manager said trucks and cars were forced to stop as wild winds swept through the area, leaving behind a kilometre of debris and mess.

"The wind and hail really picked up at about 4.30pm and at the time we thought it was a mini tornado," he said.

"The road was blocked by trees; awnings and chook pens demolished. It was pretty scary stuff."

Mr Josefski said even though the storm pocket lasted only a few minutes, it had left behind a mess that took hours to clean.

"It was nice and calm one minute with not a lot going on and the next minute it went really dark and that's when everything changed," he said.

"It only affected about a 300 metre wide by kilometre long area but we had SES out afterwards helping the clean up which took about three or four hours."

Watch his video below: