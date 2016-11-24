35°
Five gift ideas for the person who has everything

Georja Ryan
23rd Nov 2016 6:18 PM
THERE is one in every family.   

That person who seems to already have everything, or is super fussy, making it a tiresome challenge to work out what to get them for Christmas.   

Here are five ideas which may work for your loved ones this time of year:  

A voucher: Even if you don't know their favourite shop, try one of those gift cards that includes multiple stores.   

Take them out for a day: Why not make it an experience rather than a material gift? If it's someone special, plan a romantic day with a picnic, hike and some quality one-on-one time.   

Adventure: Skydive? Bungy jump? Entry into the steer ride at the local rodeo? If they're into adventure, why not get them an experience they won't forget?   

Food: Are they a wine and cheese fan, or prefer chocolate and beer? Why not compile a hamper of all the things they do like and wrap it up as one giant basket of goodness?

A year of unlimited news: This is the gift that keeps on giving every day! This Christmas, we're offering a crazy deal with our 12-month unlimited digital news subscription including a free weekend paper delivered, unlimited access to the Courier Mail+ (or Daily Telegraph+ for NSW), the Washington Post and - get this - a FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" tablet! This offer will only work as a gift if you live at the same address as the recipient, but even if you wanted to keep the news subscription and give away the tablet that's a cracker of a gift! Head HERE or phone 1300 361 604 for more information.   

