Five drivers test positive to drugs... in three hours

FIVE drivers were charged with drug driving by Bundy police in less than three hours yesterday.

About 6.40am a 19-year-old Bundaberg North man was picked up by police on Gavin St before a 33-year-old Branyan man was stopped on Branyan Dr about 7.10am.

At 8.25am a 38-year old Bundaberg North man was stopped on Perry St, a 41-year-old Burnett Heads man was intercepted on Quay St at 9.20am and then at 9.35am a 49-year-old Thabeban man was stopped on Barolin St.

All five men will face court next month.