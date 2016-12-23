FISHING REPORT: Rivers great for Christmas fishing

WHAT A CATCH: Scott Svensson with a spanish mackerel he caught off Bundy last weekend.

CHRISTMAS is almost here and by now Santa should have all his gifts wrapped and ready for his annual trip around the world.

At this stage for the Bundaberg area, the weatherman is predicting light to moderate south-easterlies with a chance of a few showers over the Christmas break.

It was excellent to see anglers made the most of the good conditions last weekend.

Most of the bigger boats that headed to the grounds north of Burnett Heads reported a mixed bag of reef fish and some really nice spanish mackerel caught by floating baits out while fishing the bottom.

Keep an eye on the latest forecast if you're thinking of heading offshore, but all of our local rivers are fishing and crabbing very well if the weather does blow up.

The Burnett River has been busy over the school holidays. There have been good reports of some really nice mangrove jack caught this past week.

Most of the jacks were caught either on fresh baits such as strips of mullet fillet, prawns, sprat and poddy mullet or on soft plastics cast around the Tallon Bridge, Austoft Rocks, Kirbys Wall or the hot water outlet at Millaquin Mill.

Good numbers of flathead, bream, grunter and the odd blue salmon have also been keeping the kids busy over the school holidays.

Lake Monduran's barra have really fired up this week. I've heard of anglers boating 10 or more barra in a single session, which is fantastic. While a lot of the barra caught were around the 50-60cm mark, the odd metre-plus barra has been providing plenty of entertainment for anglers wanting to make the effort.

Just finally, I'd like to wish everyone a happy Christmas and safe new year from all the Tackle World Bundaberg team.