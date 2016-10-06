FISHING REPORT: Cracker week on the water

CATCH OF THE DAY: Luke Ashmore with a flathead he caught in the Burnett River recently.

WELL, it's been a cracker week with some fantastic fishing around the Bundaberg area and plenty of quality fish caught.

Most systems have produced runs of quality sand whiting on the flats with the first of the making tide seem to be best, and fresh yabbies being the best bait.

There are also plenty of flathead about with most being oversized and having to go back, as the maximum size on a dusky flathead is 75cm. Most of the flathead have been caught on soft plastics with the Squidgy Fish being the favourite.

There are still a few blue salmon and grunter also with a lot being caught on Vibe lures.

There is a lot of talk at the moment of three-tooth jew in the Burnett River.

The jew are there in good numbers and are easy to catch.

Most of the three-tooth jew have been caught in the deeper water from Rubyanna Creek through to the port, with prawns being the favourite bait.

Plenty of bass have been caught in Lake Gregory, on blades and small soft plastics fished in the deeper water in the middle of the lake.

Lake Monduran fired this week during the northerly winds, with good numbers of big barra up to 104cm being taken.

Most were caught around the B section of the dam on Jackall Squirrels fished tight to the edge of the timber.

If the northerlies keep up the barra fishing will only get better.

Hopefully the weather and wind will be kind and there will be quite a few barra caught during the annual Win Television Monduran Family Fishing Classic, which is only a week away - on October 15 and 16.

With $1000 cash for the biggest barramundi caught for the weekend and a boat, motor and trailer package, along with heaps of other lucky draw prizes, this is always a fun family weekend.

With the recent changes to the Stocked Impoundment Permit Scheme, if you plan on fishing in the comp, it would be a very good idea to get your permit before heading up to Lake Monduran for the weekend.

The permits are now issued electronically and you can get them online or phone 1300 575 359.

They are also available at post offices and selected outlets listed online.