Fishers risk $120K fines if caught with reef fin fish

OFF LIMITS: Passionfruit trout is just one of the dozens of fish species covered by the coral reef fin fish closure.

BUNDABERG fishes caught doing the wrong thing could be hit with fines of up to $121,000 from midnight this Saturday.

Coral reef fin fishing will be off limits from November 26 during spawning season, the second of two annual closures.

The closure, which ends on November 30, runs from the northern tip of Cape York to Bundaberg (the southern boundary is at latitude 24º50'S).

Doing the wrong thing risks on-the-spot fines of $487 for recreational fishers and $975 for commercial fishers and a maximum penalty in excess of $121,000.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol's Tony Loader said said staff would be out on the water reminding people during the closure.

Mr Loader said the closure was based on moon phases, when coral trout and other reef species aggregate to spawn.

He said October and November had been found to be the most effective months to protect the fish.

"The closure only applies to coral reef fin fish, so people will still be able to enjoy fishing for a wide range of other fish during the closure," Mr Loader said.

"The closure period is vital to allowing stocks to replenish to ensure there are healthy fish stocks for current and future generations of Queensland fishers," he said.

The closure dates through to 2018 are available here or in the Queensland Recreational Boating and Fishing Guide, a free publication available at QBFP branches or by phoning 13 25 23.

A reef fish web guide is available here at to help fishers identify coral reef fin fish.

For more information on Queensland's closed fishing seasons, click here or phone 13 25 23.

