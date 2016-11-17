Fish running hot and cold in Bundy

IT SURE was good to see some rain around the Bundaberg area out of last week's storms.

Not only was it well-needed, but I'm sure it should help the fishing in the rivers.

The offshore forecast for this weekend isn't looking flash with a 20-25 knot south-east due to hang around for at least a week.

The fishing throughout the rivers has been patchy but when you find some fish they are usually good ones.

The past week of hot northerlies has seen good numbers of mangrove jacks with some big ones to 54cm being caught.

Most of the jacks have come from around the rock walls by live-baiting or trolling deep diving lures such as the Killalure Flatz Ratz.

There have also been good numbers of bream and grunter about.

Although size is patchy they make up for it in numbers but it seems to be the first of the making tide that sees the most caught.

The river mouths have been producing a run of sport fish with mackerel, tuna and trevally all being caught.

High speed spinning is the best way to catch these speedsters.

Surface poppers such as the Halco Rosta Pops and 5 to 7 inch soft plastics have all been working a treat.

Lake Gregory has fished well this week for big bass with plenty being caught on spinnerbaits along the weed edges.

Plenty of big barra have been caught out of Lake Monduran during the hot weather, with some big ones up to 110cm landed.

Most of the barra have been caught on Jackall Squirrels or 6-inch Z-Man Spinnerbaits.