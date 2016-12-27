First of 50 Tobruk jobs goes on offer

SKY HIGH: Trevor Walden captured this unique view of the ex-HMAS Tobruk being towed into the Burnett River from his helicopter.Photo: Trevor Walden

THE first job application to start the two-year project to scuttle the HMAS Tobruk off the Wide Bay coast has been advertised.

The position was posted on the Smart Jobs Queensland website by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and asks for a senior project officer for a two-year, full-time placement.

The role will come with the responsibility for managing the ex-HMAS Tobruk from now until it is eventually scuttled.

Once sunk, it will become a premier dive site off the coast of Bundaberg.

The successful applicant will be required to assist the project manager in a number of tasks including planning and reporting on the work schedule and budget expenditure.

It would be a benefit to have knowledge of marine and vessel management issues in relation to protected areas and marine parks and a sound understanding of contemporary protected area management principles.

The person must be able to establish and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders as required.

These include state and local governments, traditional owners and their representative bodies, the tourism industry, and special interest groups to achieve good outcomes for the project.

Applications can be submitted online at http://bit.ly/2ibXTdJ until January 16.

For more information phone Steve Hoseck 3131 2851.

It is the first of about 50 jobs which will be sought to start the process of making a world class dive site off the coast of Wide Bay.