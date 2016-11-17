28°
First day on the job and bitten by a snake

Emma Reid
| 17th Nov 2016 4:58 PM
THE first day on the job turned out to be a shocker for a 21-year-old Bundaberg man after he was bitten by a snake.

The man was chipping weeds around small cane plants which tuned out to be the perfect hiding place for a large brown snake.

Fast actions of those around him and calling 000 saved his life.

The Farnsfield farm sits just outside of Bundaberg, off Foleys Rd, and is owned by the Russo family who have farmed sugar cane for more than 50 years.

Joe Russo said in that time he had seen plenty of snakes but no one had ever been bitten.

Mr Russo said the quick thinking of his mate and other workers helped keep the venom from spreading after he was bitten twice.

"The Triple-0 person talked them through the first aid procedure and said it was important to keep him calm,” he said.

"They had to keep his leg down to help stop the venom from spreading.”

The farm owner said it was an unreal experience to go through and was thankful the paramedics arrived fast.

"My sons said he was working close to others and because the cane was small the snake was hiding,” Mr Russo said.

"He said it was huge, more than 2m long.”

He said if anyone ever found themselves in the same situation it was important to ring Triple 000 without hesitation.

A Bundaberg Hospital spokesman said the man was taken to hospital at 4.30pm on Wednesday with a suspected snake bite.

"He is currently receiving treatment and is under observation in a stable condition,” he said.

There have been 16 snakes bites treated at the Bundaberg Hospital since July 1, three with envenomation and 13 with no envenomation.

The spokesman said immediate medical assistance should be sought for all cases of suspected snake bites snake bites as land or sea snake bites could be potentially fatal in Australia.

"While not all snakes are venomous, it is difficult to identify snakes, so all bites should be treated as being potentially dangerous,” he said.

In the event of a snake bite, phone 000 immediately and use the pressure-immoblisation technique. .

WHAT TO DO

1 Follow DRSABCD (check for danger, check if the victim is responsive, phone 000, check the victim's airways are clear and they are breathing, perform CPR and, if the victim is an unconscious adult, use an automated defibrillator if available).

2 Reassure the patient and ask them not to move.

3 Apply a broad crepe bandage over the bite site as soon as possible.

4 Apply a pressure bandage (heavy crepe or elasticised roller bandage) starting just above the fingers or toes of the bitten limb, and move upwards on the limb as far as can be reached (include the snake bite). Apply firmly without stopping blood supply to the limb.

5 Immobilise the bandaged limb with splints.

6 Write down the time of the bite and when the bandage was applied. Stay with the patient.

7 Regularly check circulation in fingers or toes.

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg hospital cane joe russo snake bite sugar cane triple 000

