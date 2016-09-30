Firies: Don't be the one to light a bushfire this weekend

DO NOT let the recent rain fool you - conditions still amount to a perfect bushfire recipe, Rural Fire Service officials have warned.

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) is urging residents and travellers in the Wide Bay and Burnett areas to be vigilant, postpone planned burns and be careful around campfires with heightened fire conditions predicted for today and tomorrow.

RFS North Coast Regional Manager Peter Hollier said firefighters were well prepared for potential vegetation fires over the coming days.

"We're expecting very high fire danger for the Wide Bay and Burnett areas despite recent rainfall," Mr Hollier said.

"There have been a number of fires over the last week, and they can spread quickly during the current conditions.

"We're asking residents and travellers to be alert, watch for signs of a bushfire and stay up-to-date with current alerts and warnings."

Mr Hollier urged landholders not to use machinery that could spark a fire and to postpone any planned burns on their property.

"Landholders who are preparing to conduct a burn should always ensure their fire has been properly extinguished and is contained," he said.

"Ensure your permit is up to date and if you're questioning your plan to light please give your local fire warden a call.

"School holidays see a lot of travellers heading to Fraser Island for the weekend and we ask anyone who is travelling to be mindful when lighting campfires in bushfire prone areas."

In addition, Mr Hollier said residents should finalise any outstanding bushfire preparations around their properties," he said.

"If residents haven't already, I urge them to visit the Rural Fire Service website to download a Bushfire Survival Plan so that no one is caught off guard.

"Also make sure you're tuning into warnings by regularly listening to your local radio station and logging on to our website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au."