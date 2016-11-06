Fires lit in toilet block

POLICE are investigating after fires were started by vandals inside the toilet block at Jack Strathdee Memorial Park, Burnett Heads at the weekend.

The fires left a sink pipe destroyed and marks on walls and a toilet.

It appeared a fire had also been lit inside one toilet bowl.

Bundaberg Regional Council Division 6 Councillor Scott Rowleson said it wasn't the first time the park had been targeted, and he was disappointed.

"I am sure that the ratepayers of the region would prefer their money be spent on new infrastructure, rather than council refurbishing existing sites due to such childish acts," he said.

Vandals have burnt inside toilet blocks at Jack Strathdee Park, Burnett Heads. Crystal Jones

"I am very disappointed that this community facility has been targeted again.

Cr Rowleson urged anyone with information to contact the council or police.

"Let's be proud of our communities, dob these vandals in and help stamp out this anti-social behaviour."