Fires continue to burn at Kentucky Bluegrass

10th Oct 2016 10:30 AM
BUSH FIRE: Rural Firefighters attended a blaze off Kentucky Blue Grass estate near Bundaberg.
BUSH FIRE: Rural Firefighters attended a blaze off Kentucky Blue Grass estate near Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN091016RURAL1

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Pharlap Parade, Kentucky Bluegrass (near Bundaberg).

This fire broke out around 1.30pm on Sunday, October 9.

Firefighters have contained the fire and will be monitoring the situation throughout the day.

Residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout today and tomorrow.

Residents should close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple zero (000) immediately. 

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  kentucky bluegrass, queensland fire and rescue

Meet the hero who sussed out a $1.7m scam

MICHELLE Dolliver could very well be Bundaberg council's hero - sussing out a plan by scammers to steal $1.7m.

