Firefighters battling fire at Goodwood Rd

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Servicescrews and air support are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Goodwood Rd and Gorza Rd at Goodwood.

The fire broke out about 9am today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are establishing containment lines to bring the fire under control, while a water bomber is being used in the area to douse hotspots.

Ergon Energy crews are working to fix a fallen powerline in that area.

Smoke may affect Goodwood residents.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Residents should monitor conditions and phone 000 immediately if they are concerned their property is under threat.