Family loses everything in devastating house fire

Will Hunter
Katherine Morris
27th Oct 2016 8:19 AM Updated: 10:46 AM
Crews are at the scene.
Crews are at the scene.

THURSDAY, 10AM: A SOUTH Burnett family has lost everything in a house fire on Thursday morning.

Jenny Murchie and three of her children were at home when the fire broke out on Semgreens Rd, Hodgleigh at 7.30am.

Jenny said she was not sure how the fire broke out.

"I tried to put it out and I couldn't, it overtook everything. I knew I couldn't fight it out," she said.

Jenny and her children fled the house and called the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service.

"We all got out safely," she said.

The fire gutted most of the house.

Close friend Kym Zgrajewski said the family lost everything except the clothes on their back.

"She (Jenny) didn't have time to get anything out of the house," Kym said.

Kym said the family needed donations from the community.

"They have absolutely nothing, clothes for the kids, food, anything," she said.

"They've got small children so clothes is a big thing for them."

To donate phone Kym on 0407 635 241 or Sonia on 0447 129 595.

Donations can also be dropped off at Raine and Horne Kingaroy at 160 Haly St.

A Gofundme page has also been started for the family.

Click here to donate to it.

The Fire Investigation Unit has been called and will attend the scene later today.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene at a house fire in Hodgleigh.

QFES got the call at 7.40am to Semgreens Rd.

All people have been accounted for and six crews are currently in action to contain the fire.

MORE TO COME.

