Firearms found on armed motorcyclist's property

POLICE SEARCH: Police found four firearms, drugs and ammunition at a Goodnight Scrub property.

TERRIFIED customers at the Booyal service station were left shaken after a man riding a motorbike with a rifle slung across his shoulder pulled into the rural petrol station.

Witnesses watched the man lean the exposed firearm up against a safety post next to the bowser as he entered the shop, while other drivers pulled in but left without stopping after they spotted the rifle about 9.30am on Wednesday.

The man was reportedly wearing camouflage clothing and the rifle also had a camouflage sticker attached.

Alarmed customers called police while police also received reports from other drivers who reported seeing a man on a Harley Davidson motorbike travelling between Gin Gin and Childers with a rifle between the handlebars on Wednesday morning.

Wearing bulletproof vests, police attempted to stop the man along the Bruce Hwy but he refused to pull over.

He was, however, found at a Goodnight Scrub property later that afternoon after a concerned member of the public contacted Queensland Ambulance Services in regard to the man's mental state.

Gin Gin police and detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch spent Thursday searching a rural property.

A 47-year-old man is assisting police after detectives found four firearms at a Goodnight Scrub address.

Police also found a quantity of marijuana and ammunition.

The man is being treated at the mental health unit at the Bundaberg Hospital.

A Bundaberg police spokesman urged family or friends who had concerns about anyone with mental health issues that was in possession of firearms to contact police so they could provide assistance before matters got out of hand.