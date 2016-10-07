Woman's fears for home as first major bushfire burns

A BUSHFIRE in Biggenden has become the first major fire in what is expected to be a strong fire season.

Resident Beryl Korn said she felt scared when she realised a bushfire was about to engulf her property on September 28.

"I was very frightened," Mrs Korn said.

"I was very nervous because we've been burned out twice before from the same direction."

The fire at Mrs Korn's Havilah property, near Biggenden Mines Road, was reported at about 1pm on September 28.

"It would have come down this way overnight, so the (fire brigade) backburned it before it came over the top of the hill," Mrs Korn said.

"It was a pretty bad fire, they burnt dead trees, they were still burning for a few days later.

"The fire brigade saved us."

Mrs Korn said she had experienced bushfires on her property in the past.

"Last time my husband and everyone was up there fighting it," she said.

"This time they caught it before it got too close to our buildings.

With a prediction of a dry summer, Mrs Korn said she could rest a bit easy now knowing the risk of fire at her property was now reduced.

"We've been burnt out now so it won't worry us now I don't think," she said.

Rural Fire Service bush fire safety officer Andrew Marnie said the fire was under control by September 29. The RFS is still investigating the cause.

"People still need to be vigilante, as a log could still be burning away and if the weather changes it could be reignited," he said.

"If people are still concerned ring 000."

Mr Marnie said the North Burnett area was expecting elevated fire conditions this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and urged people to be vigilant.

The fire came a month after the release of a study that said areas around Biggenden could be at a greater risk of experiencing bush fires this season.

The Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC's Southern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook 2016 report said some areas of Queensland were at a greater risk.

"Soil moisture is relatively dry... particularly around Biggenden (and) Gayndah," the report said.

"It is important to recognise that an active fire season is.. more likely in the areas with the underlying soil dryness."