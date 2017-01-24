Fire destroys chance to save piece of Bundy history

DREAM DESTOYED: Marj Kidd was trying to get the sheds moved and preserved for future generations.

"STANDING inside the shed you could feel the history.”

But that shed, and it's rich history, has been reduced to a smouldering pile of rubble, loaded into the back of a truck and dumped, after the historic structure burnt to the ground.

In the early hours of Monday morning, police believe one of two sheds associated with the historic Burnett Heads lighthouse, was deliberately set alight.

Despite the efforts of firefighters, it was unable to be saved.

For Burnett Heads resident Marj Kidd, the loss of the shed is devastating.

Since December 2015 she's put a number of proposals to Bundaberg Regional Council to have the sheds moved and preserved.

CLEANING UP: Workers remove the smouldering remains of the shed at Burnett Heads today. Carolyn Archer

"We wanted them to go in the park where the old lighthouse is, because that's were they belonged we thought,” she said.

"They used to store the kerosene because the lighthouse was originally lit by kerosene.

"In the early days this area was set up as a pilot station reserve, there were houses here, a pilot and harbour master and three other houses for the workers.

"The sheds were associated with our history and the establishment of Bundaberg - the role they played in guiding shipping.

"There were Kanaka ships that came through here and immigrant ships.”

Ms Kidd said it was a tragedy to see all that history lost.

"We were going to send another letter the council this year to see if we could have them in Lighthouse Park again, we were going to have them open and over the pathways so people could walk through them,” she said.

"All we would have had to do was get a grant.”

But those plans went up in smoke and although one of the sheds is still standing, Ms Kidd said she wouldn't fight to have it preserved.

"It's not the same. It's a shame but they went together.”