Fire destroys caravan

Police tape at the site of a caravan fire.

A CARAVAN was completely destroyed by fire early this morning.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to the incident at Innes Park at about 2.30am.

A QFES spokesman said the caravan was burning on a spare block of land on Grevillea Ave.

"When we got there, the caravan had collapsed in on itself and was more or less burning itself out," the spokesman said.

"It took about 15 minutes to get everything under control and the caravan was completely destroyed."

There was no one inside at the time.

The QFES spokesman said no power was connected inside the caravan when the fire broke,

Police are investigating the cause of the fire and are currently guarding the area.

More to come.