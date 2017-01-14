FIREFIGHTERS were forced to break into the Dick Smith building after a fire broke out causing some damage and filling the air with smoke.

QFES Bundaberg acting station officer Col Morrow said the station received the call about 7.30am from an off-duty police officer on her morning walk along Bourbong St.

"The fire was initiated in the power board in the rear of the building and the fire was contained to that area although it filled the building full of smoke,” he said.

"No people were under threat.”

Fire breaks out at Dick Smith building. Jim ALouat

Hungry onlookers tucking into their breakfasts at the Indulge restaurant opposite, watched on as eight firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

A quick glimpse through the entrance of the building revealed the dark remnants the fire damage had caused.

Firefighters routinely emerged from the building to gulp down water as temperatures soared.

Fire breaks out at Dick Smith building. Jim Alouat

Mr Morrow said it took firefighters a while to gain access to the building.

"In the end we had to break into the building but caused minimal damage to the building,” he said.

"These buildings have been around for near on a hundred years and they will certainly go up pretty fast.”

Fire breaks out at Dick Smith building. Jim Alouat

Once the fire and smoke threat was eliminated, people from the Bundaberg Masonic Centre, situated directly next door to Dick Smith, arrived to check the condition of the building.

Mr Morrow said the Masonic Centre and other nearby businesses did not suffer any fire damage except for some smoke.

Mr Morrow was also quick to praise the off-duty police officer, who reported the fire, for her diligence.

Part of Bourbong St was blocked off by police.