Fire ban in place as heat soars

A LOCAL fire ban has been imposed on the Bundaberg and Burnett regions ahead of dangerous conditions expected in coming days.

The ban started at midnight last night, November 9, and will initially be in place until midnight on Friday, November 11.

Under the ban, all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Assistant commissioner Tom Dawson said with very high and severe fire danger forecast in the Wide Bay and Burnett, including storms this weekend, fires would be fast and unpredictable.

"Residents should take extra care and be alert in the coming days as warm temperatures combined with low humidity, minimal soil moisture and increased winds create dangerous fire conditions,” he said.

Residents in Mundubbera were asked to be vigilant. A large fire there was being closely monitored and strike teams and air operations were at the ready.

For more phone 1300 369 003 or visit ruralfire.qld.

gov.au.