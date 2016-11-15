Find out if rowing floats your boat

ROWERS: Ross Smith, President Nev Cayley and Malcolm Ford are urging people to give rowing a go.

BUNDABERG Rowing Club members are calling on people to get out on the water and give rowing a go.

President Nev Cayley and members Ross Smith and Malcolm Ford have been part of the club since the '60s and said rowing had not only brought them great joy over the years but also was the perfect way to keep fit.

"It is a healthy sport, a social thing and compared to a lot of other sports it is fairly cheap,” Mr Smith said.

"We have people up to 80 years old who still enjoy it.”

Mr Cayley said people who wanted to get fit didn't need to join a gym.

"For a lot less money they can come and race seven days a week if they want to,” he said.

The men said the club was open to all ages and strengths to either row socially, for fitness or for competition.

"You don't have to be experienced at all. We would love to get a few crews together to compete and it doesn't matter if we get first or eighth,” Mr Ford said.

LONG HISTORY: Ted Raynor, Ron Black, Rodney Cullen, Leo Bloomfield and Ron Jacobsen won the Head of the Burnett River in 1951.

Mr Cayley said they would love to see more people having a go.

The club trains from its pontoon on the Burnett River in the city as well as at the Bucca Rowing Complex on the corner of Rowing and Longs Rds.

The club was established in 1888 and is one of Australia's oldest rowing clubs. Members starting as young as 13.

Members will be hosting a Learn to Row Day on Sunday, December 4 at the pontoon on the Burnett River, on the corner of Quay and Toonburra Sts.

"Come on down and we will teach you to row,” Mr Ford said.

"You don't jump in a boat and expect to race straight away.

"It takes you 12 months to get into it but it is fun, a good work out and a great challenge.”

To find out more about the club or the Learn to Row Day, phone Malcolm Ford on 4152 2810.