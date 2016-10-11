Fill your barrow at mid-week night market in Bundy CBD

OFF TO MARKET: Artist Jay Feather will be selling her handmade ceramic jewellery and homewares at Wednesday night's Wheelbarrow Markets.

YOU won't want to be the little piggy that stayed home from tonight's twilight markets in the middle of town.

Held as part of Crush Festival, the Wheelbarrow Markets promise barrow-loads of homemade wares by local artists for shoppers to stock up on.

Wheelbarrows will line the pavement between Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery on Barolin St and Alowishus Cafe and the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Bourbong St between 5.30 and 7.30pm.

Festival co-ordinator Ainsley Gatley said as well the markets, other events today would keep the festival vibe alive.

"There is the #Tag and Release exhibition opening at BRAG,” Ms Gatley said.

"There is a poetry and music event at Alowishius Delicious Cafe called the Great Gelato Groove happening, there is also a Manga art exhibition and anime film being held at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

"There are so many reasons to be out and about in Bundaberg tonight.”

The Wheelbarrow Market has been curated by Trudie Leigo, who has selected artists, makers and speciality stallholders from all over Bundaberg to take part in the event.

This unique shopping evening will see a range of wares available including jewellery, artworks, collector's items, photographs, books, plants, cards, baskets, bags and more.

"The inspiration for the market came from the popular format of a suitcase rummage” Ms Leigo said.

Head along on dusk and who knows - you might even find a little gift to go under the tree this Christmas.

MARKETS

What: Wheelbarrow Markets

When: Wednesday, 5.30-7.30pm

Where: Bundaberg CBD

Cost: Free