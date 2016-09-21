25°
News

Fig tree's future in question after being hit by truck

21st Sep 2016 2:38 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PROFESSIONAL arborist will provide an expert opinion to the council on the future of a mature fig tree in Woongarra Street after it was struck and damaged by a truck earlier this week.

Environment and Natural Areas portfolio spokesman Cr Bill Trevor said a truck turning into one of the businesses located at the eastern end of Woongarra Street caused significant damage to the tree creating the possibility of limb collapse.

"This risk could be heightened if we experience wet or windy weather. The situation has been made worse with the damage extending beyond the limb with a significant split also identified in the trunk of the tree.

"These fig trees which have graced Woongarra Street for over a century have created quite a beautiful avenue effect and, as a consequence, the trees are listed on Council's Heritage Register.

"The proposed course of action is to initially remove a damaged limb which will provide a better opportunity for visual inspection of the split in the trunk.

"This will assist in determining what action will need to be taken regarding a second limb which most likely will require pruning if not full removal."

Cr Trevor said a Level 5 arborist was visiting the area in coming weeks and his opinion will be sought regarding the long term future of the tree.

"With the tree entered into Council's Heritage register we have an obligation to ensure an appropriate process in preserving the tree. If it cannot be saved one course of action would be the replanting of a reasonably mature Weeping Fig to replace it.

"However, we will await the results of the arborist's inspection," said Cr Trevor

"Local Landcare representative Michael Johnson has a significant interest in these and other local trees and I have discussed the mishap and possible scenarios relating to the tree with him."

Cr Trevor said council workers are expected to undertake remedial work to the tree tomorrow (Thursday) which may involve traffic management in the area.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council, trees, trucks

Agnes former soldier ice 'drug mule' for dealer

Agnes former soldier ice 'drug mule' for dealer

EX-soldier stung as ice 'drug mule' in Agnes Water.

Honey fragrance part of industry's sweet success

MACADAMIA BLOSSOMS: Mikayla Haupt takes in the aroma of Spring in Bundaberg.

The magical fragrance that's taking over Bundy

WEATHER: Rain band to move through Bundaberg

A rain band will move through Bundaberg today.

Rain bands have been moving through Queensland

Fig tree's future in question after being hit by truck

Council calls in top arborist

Local Partners

Two Wide Bay nurses lead the way in cancer care

TWO Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurses are among the first in Australia to be awarded cancer care credentialing.

Ornamental plant can just take over

Weed of the week

Weed of The Week

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

4 BEDS + OFFICE + 3 LIVING + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED IN EDENBROOK

18 Edenbrook Drive, Norville 4670

House 4 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

New to the market is this executive home with 4 bedrooms plus designated office, 3 living areas, pool, 6m x 6m shed, ducted air conditioning, solar power plus a...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

TIDY BRICK WITH RAKED CEILINGS AND 6M x 6M SHED

35 Paradise Ave, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, open plan tiled living with raked ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and attached car accommodation with drive through access to rear yard...

15.6 ACRES IN THE HEART OF PARKLANDS ESTATE

36 Parklands Drive, Branyan 4670

Residential Land Located in the heart of Parklands Estate is this one and only ... $199,900

Located in the heart of Parklands Estate is this one and only 15.6 acre allotment surrounded by new quality built homes perfect for those with horses or those with...

GREAT LOCATION, EASEMENT FREE

1 Freeman Street, Avoca 4670

Residential Land Located in Avoca, this allotment is only just minutes to Avoca State ... $150,000

Located in Avoca, this allotment is only just minutes to Avoca State School, day care centers, major shopping centers, sporting clubs and facilities. The 781m2...

4046m2, 4 TITLES, OCEAN FRONT IN COMMERCIAL / HIGH DENSITY PRECINCT

35-37 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Residential Land This site is situated in and forms part of the core commercial/higher ... $2,700,000

This site is situated in and forms part of the core commercial/higher density residential precinct of the coastal township of Bargara. Bargara is the largest...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $379,900

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

PRICED AT LAND VALUE ONLY - HOUSE AND INFRASTRUCTURE ARE FREE!

578 Branyan Drive, Branyan 4670

House 3 1 4 $519,000

THE OWNERS OF THIS PROPERTY HAVE MADE THE DECISION THAT THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD AND HAVE PRICED THE HOME AT LAND VALUE ONLY. YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $345,000

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.