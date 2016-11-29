Festive-flavoured gelato just in time for Christmas

HOT summer days may be descending on Bundaberg, but local cafe Alowishus Delicious is making sure the city has a little bit of Christmas cool.

The cafe has launched three festive gelato flavours to celebrate the season.

Gelato maestro Libby Harvey said she was always searching for new ideas and the gingerbread, plum pudding and tiramisu flavours had so far been a hit.

"I'm trying to do a lot of local flavours and put Bundaberg in an ice cream,” she said.

"It's good to shake it up and get people talking.”

The colourful display of gelati at Alowishus Delicious. Crystal Jones

Mrs Harvey said she started making gelato more than two years ago after being hired as a barista and loved taking a creative approach to flavours.

"I kind of just taught myself and we had a trainer come over from Italy,” she said.

The cafe makes its own vanilla gelato for milkshakes as well as creating it wholesale, and Mrs Harvey said it was likely it would become a full-time commitment thanks to its popularity.

"The winter trade this year has been bumper,” Mrs Harvey said.

She said including local ingredients such as macadamia nuts, passionfruit and limes had helped to make the sweet treats a firm favourite.

The keen creator of all things sweet and icy said she often researched Pinterest for ideas.

"I kind of just create whatever flavours are in at the time - things that are trending,” Mrs Harvey said.

The festive flavours are available through till Christmas and will also be available at Thursday's Pageant of Lights in the Bundaberg CBD.