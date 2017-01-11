33°
Festive break busy with emergencies at Bundaberg Hospital

11th Jan 2017 9:37 AM
EMERGENCY: Bundaberg Hospital.
Mike Knott BUN051016EMERGENCY3

THE Christmas to New Year period kept Bundaberg Hospital's emergency department busy, with an average 16% increase in presentations over the holiday break.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service data reveals a total of 1427 emergency department presentations at Bundaberg from December 24, 2016 to January 1, 2017.

This compares to 1367 patients presenting to the emergency department during the previous Christmas and New Year period.

It was not a record level of activity at Bundaberg, however, with 1506 presentations occurring back in 2012/13 over the same time period.

"While this year was not the busiest Christmas and New Year at Bundaberg, we still experienced a significant spike in comparison to our average daily presentations,” Bundaberg Hospital Acting Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine Dr Sandra Rattenbury said.

"The daily average of presentations at Bundaberg Hospital is 137, but for the nine-day Christmas period we experienced an average of 159 patients presenting at the emergency department - a rise of about 16%.

"Our busiest day was December 29, with 171 patients presenting to the department. The whole holiday period was consistently busy, with all days bar Christmas Day above150 presentations.

"Christmas Day itself only saw 132 presentations, but that's not unusual because it often is the quietest day of the holiday period, and it was only just below an average day's numbers at any rate.”

Patients come into the emergency department with a wide variety of conditions, which is reflected by the breadth of presentations during the Christmas and New Year period.

"Two of the most common reasons for presenting to ED were chest pains, with 33 presentations, and viral infection, with 30 presentations,” Dr Sandra Rattenbury said.

"Gastro reflux, ear infections and lower abdominal pain were also among the most common reasons for presenting to the department.

"I would like to thank patients and their families and friends for their patience while they were attended to during what is a busy holiday period at our ED.”

Bundaberg News Mail
