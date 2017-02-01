Festival deserves Australia Day accolade

AUSTRALIA Day has come and gone, and with it the local Australia Day Spirit Awards.

Congratulations to each and every recipient, but it was great to see The Lighthouse Festival recognised as the Community Event of the Year.

I am on the committee, and know from experience that it is truly a community event in every aspect of the word, and very deserving of the accolade.

The committee that puts together the Lighthouse Festival each year is manned wholly by volunteers, who put in hundreds of hours of work, planning, budgeting, workshopping and, ultimately, delivering the festival each year in the sole hope of celebrating everything that is Burnett Heads, as well as highlighting the wider region.

The festival day itself couldn't go ahead without a small army of volunteers, mostly from Burnett Heads, who all come together as a community to see the festival succeed and grow, year after year.

Last year the Lighthouse Festival celebrated its seventh year, and planning is already well underway for this year.

If you've never been (or even if you have), block out Saturday, October 28, in your diary and take in the festival this year.

On another musical note, it was great to see Bronte Rotar of the Bundaberg Youth Orchestra take home the Junior Creative Spirit award at the Australia Day Spirit Awards held at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on January 25.