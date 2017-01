LUCKY ESCAPE: A police spokeswoman said the woman managed to escape the car and remove her bags before fire crews arrived.

A FEMALE driver had a lucky escape after the rental car she was driving caught fire on Childers Rd.

Motorists driving in the opposite direction flagged the woman down and alerted her to the smoke coming from the engine about 9am Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the woman managed to escape the car and remove her bags before fire crews arrived.

Initial investigations suggest engine failure caused the blaze.