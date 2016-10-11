31°
News

Feds snub Bundaberg region despite our need for help

11th Oct 2016 7:05 PM
CANCELLED: IWC general manager Wayne Mulvaney on the cleared Stage 2 Development site adjacent to the IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre in Bundaberg.
CANCELLED: IWC general manager Wayne Mulvaney on the cleared Stage 2 Development site adjacent to the IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre in Bundaberg. SImon Young

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WAYNE Mulvany has slammed the Federal Government and asked for a "fair go" after the IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre and Bundaberg "missed out almost completely" in the latest round of Federal Government Stronger Regions funding.

The IWC general manager said the whole region received just 0.31% of the total $126.5 million allocated nationally.

The 0.31% was $400,000 for the Bundaberg Regional Council to build a toilet block at Bargara.

IWC's $6.5million funding snub means the not-for-profit organisation has been forced to take its Stage 2 development off the table.

Mr Mulvany said hundreds of potential jobs won't be created and $43.5 million financial injection into the economy had been lost.

"The government has pledged to invest $1 billion over five years for projects that will 'deliver economic and social benefits' to regions and 'strengthen communities', to use its own words," Mr Mulvany said.

"But when the news around successful submissions for Round Three of Stronger Regions was made Bundaberg received ... just over $400,000.

"This is outrageous given Bundaberg's high unemployment and poor economic situation."

Mr Mulvany said action must be taken to remedy the situation, or the community would continue to suffer and has demanded an immediate meeting with Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

The Bundaberg region is one of the government's identified areas of highest need, with its own social index, SEIFA, showing at least 80% of people in the region are among the most disadvantaged in Australia.

"Through the proposed $14.8 million IWC Stage Two Development, which has been approved by council, a great investment opportunity for Bundaberg region is knocking on the doors of government - an opportunity that ticks all of the boxes for Stronger Regions funding and state economic growth strategies," Mr Mulvany said.

But our application for $6.5 million towards the $14.8 million total cost has been rejected.

"It is not just about IWC.

"All our entire region has in fact received through this massive funding exercise is an upgrade of an existing park at Bargara, including a new toilet block.

"How does that compare to a project that would deliver almost 200 jobs during construction, causing more than 600 flow-on jobs in the community, and create 46 permanent long-term jobs, as would the IWC Stage 2 Development?

"It's all very well for the government to say there was a large number of submissions, but how can our region miss out so badly?

"And how can our politicians stand by and let it happen?"

Mr Mulvany said the decision by the Federal Government to turn its back on Bundaberg had forced IWC to make the tough decision.

"Right now the Stage 2 Development of the IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre has to be off the table for us.

"We are a community-run, charitable and non-government organisation delivering what our people need and want - we have 12,500 Indigenous and non-Indigenous clients and growing.

"Many of our services urgently need to expand to meet community demand and growing waiting lists, particularly around the treatment and case management of chronic disease, and this is why we have moved on the Stage 2 development planning.

"But the Federal Government has effectively tied our hands around Stage 2 because we cannot, as a not-for-profit organisation, afford the whole $14.8 million ourselves."

He called for immediate action from the region's politicians, Mr Pitt and State Members Leanne Donaldson and Stephen Bennett, urging them to join together to fight for their region regardless of party politics.

"This is scandalous.

"People in our region should be horrified about the lack of interest in Federal Government around Bundaberg region. IWC has already asked our Keith Pitt for an urgent meeting to see what can be done - our community needs to fight back and demand a fair go.

"It should also be noted that Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson would not support the IWC submission with a letter of support, but now we call on her to put aside her politicking around community projects and stand up for the region she has been elected to promote and defend."

Mr Mulvany pointed to comments by Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss at the launch of the Stronger Regions Round Three funding.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development said: "I encourage applicants to put forward projects that demonstrate strong economic outcomes and address disadvantage, to give themselves the best opportunity for success."

The Federal Government's guidelines around the funding also said: "The Fund is investing in crucial infrastructure projects that are being conceived by local communities."

Mr Mulvany said: "This Stage 2 development is a direct response to community demand, and designed in consultation with the community."

"We were told it needed to be 'shovel-ready', with permissions in place, so we put in a lot of work acquiring and clearing the site adjacent to the Stage 1 Health & Wellbeing Centre in Bundaberg, and then gaining Development Approval. Now this.

"Housing Industry Association (HIA) modelling shows that this project would have a direct cost benefit to our regional economy of $43.5 million during the life of the construction alone.

"But this decision means that for IWC, the Stage 2 Development has to be shelved. No new jobs, no expansion of community-driven health care to our most at-risk and disadvantaged. Our hands are tied."

MEMBER FOR HINKLER KEITH PITT'S RESPONSE

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has hit back at claims by IWC general manager Wayne Mulvaney saying the region had received more than $200 million in federal funding.

This region has received millions of dollars of federal funding, including $7.2 million for roads and black spots, $29.7 million for the Bruce Hwy, $38 million for health - including Bundaberg Oncology Centre, Cancer Care services in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg - $138.636 million in aged care funding and new aged care services, $3.4 million for infrastructure at schools and $2.1 million for community groups and organisation.

Mr Pitt said there had been 479 applications for the latest round of the National Stronger Regions Fund.

However, Queensland as a state did very well, receiving a quarter of the total funding.

"Each application was assessed by the department on its own individual merit and against assessment criteria ranking things like job creation and economic benefit. Bundaberg Regional Council submitted a strong application and was successful.

"In relation to the IWC application, I cannot demand funding and neither can any politician demand funding be diverted to projects against the department's criteria," he said.

He said the Auditor-General strictly oversee these programs to ensure the absolute best use of taxpayers' funds.

"Taxpayers deserve to know their funds are being spent responsibly and with full accountability and that has occurred.

"When the Building Better Regions Fund round opens later this year, I encourage IWC to investigate if their project would be eligible."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg, federal government, health and hospitals, iwc bundaberg, keith pitt

20 employees' entitlements in limbo after factory closure

20 employees' entitlements in limbo after factory closure

CAMit closed it's door on Friday with no warning to employees, now they want answers and pay.

Horror photos reveal when mother and son murdered man

Brown and Lovell make a stop at a service station after killing Mr Behrendorff.

Detective reveals details of investigation

Woman remains in hospital after fiery car crash

Car hits power pole a Moore Park

Bushfire burning on property near Mundubbera

Smoke from the Bushfire at Derri Derra covering the main street of Mundubbera at sunset.

Bushfire buring on Mundubbera property.

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Hear from vocalist Jake Taylor about why he thinks they fit the bill and whathis favourite Lamb of God albums are.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $689,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 Offers Above...

This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of homes, now available for you to purchase and move straight into without any fuss. Coral Gardens is a highly...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public