Feast your eyes on this Bundaberg 'pancake cake'

PRETTY AS A PICTURE: The pancake cake from Bundaberg cafe Indulge featuring strawberries, lemon curd, meringue, a green crumb, edible flowers and mulberry cream.

"COULD we eat something so pretty?”

"This looks like it should be illegal!”

Foodies are in a spin over a "pancake cake” made right here in Bundaberg.

It may be prettier than a picture, but it isn't just any cake.

PRETTY AS A PICTURE: Bundaberg cafe Indulge head chef and co-owner Amanda Hinds. Eliza Goetze

Indulge head chef Amanda Hinds has created the "multilayer, all local” sweet treat to make the most of the seasonal produce grown around the Australian food bowl of Bundaberg.

Seven layers of pancake, sliced strawberries, lime curd and a lavender-coloured mulberry cream have been topped with meringues, macarons, edible flowers and a green shortbread crumb to look as lively and tropical as the state of Queensland itself.

"We've used end of season strawberries from Tinaberries, Bundy Limes lime curd and a mulberry Bavarian cream made with berries right off the tree out the back,” Hinds said.

While it may look sickeningly sweet, the pancakes themselves are not sugary, she said, letting the fruit flavours sing.

"We have local elderflowers on top - they're all edible.”

The dessert's pastel colours match the wallpaper inside the award-winning restaurant, which has taken out the Brisbane Times Good Food Guide People's Choice Award - voted not by food critices but ordinary foodies - for the last two years.

Amanda and her husband Larry pride themselves on taking advantage of the diverse range of produce grown around the Bundaberg region, and their expansive menu changes according to what is available, from local fruit and vegetables to meat, dairy and seafood.

"We want to teach people to appreciate what's in season, right here, right now - that just because it's always available on the supermarket shelf, doesn't mean it is always at its best,” Amanda said.

They recently utilised an early season of tropical peaches from an orchard in nearby Childers, Belle Pesche.

On social media, sweet-toothed fans were in a spin over the pancake cake.

Facebook comments were littered with heart-eye emojis, while Carolyn Hartnett said, "This kind of thing is the reason there should be a drooling emoji! Wow!”

More than a few were contemplating a drive to Bundy - but they might have to be quick.