Fears someone will die if barricade isn't erected

ROLLOVER: Elliott Heads residents want safety barricades installed after two crashes in four days.

TWO car crashes in almost exactly the same spot in four days has prompted a group of Elliott Heads residents to call for safety messages to be put in place.

Residents of the stretch of homes with back fences along Saunders St say a number of motorists don't slow down enough to take the corner and they want a guardrail installed for their protection.

Elliott Heads Rd turns into Saunders St at the bend and the speed limit changes from 80kmh to 60kmh about 1km before the corner.

Just after the corner it reduces again to 50kmh as you approach Elliott Heads.

About 2.40pm Sunday the driver of a green Ford Falcon lost control.

The car flipped and came to a rest on its roof after crashing through Karlee Schmitz's wooden fence.

The Ford occupants were four backpackers and two of them were hospitalised for treatment for neck pain.

On Thursday in the wet weather a red car crashed through the fence of the property next door.

Ms Schmitz has witnessed three crashes at the corner in two years and said a barrier should be installed to protect residents.

She said people go too fast around the corner all the time, especially foreign tourists who have issues reading or understanding the speed limit.

"They've got plenty of time to slow down but they just don't,” she said.

"They had a car go into the block on Thursday and it's right where they (the owners) want to build their house next year.

"And the vacant block the car went through, that's just been sold and they'll be putting a house on there as well.

"If they're going fast enough they could hit a house.”

Ms Schmitz said those involved in Sunday's crash were lucky the consequences were not worse.

"If they had of been a metre over they would have smashed into our mango tree and they would have been very seriously injured,” she said.

Ms Schmitz said people have young children and dogs in their backyards and she fears if a barricade is not installed to protect the homes someone could be hurt or even killed.