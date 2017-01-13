34°
Father and son travel to Chile to help tiny bird species

Emma Reid | 13th Jan 2017 3:23 PM
RARE BIRD: Twitcher Bill Moorhead recently visited Chile where he managed to photograph a Diademed Plover.
RARE BIRD: Twitcher Bill Moorhead recently visited Chile where he managed to photograph a Diademed Plover.

ON THE back of a donkey one moment and driving on some of the most dangerous roads on earth the next, two Bundaberg men were on a mission to help save one of the rarest birds in the world.

Bill Moorhead and his son Jack were in a group of six who were lucky enough to see all 11 endemic bird species of Chile.

The trip was part of a fundraiser for the Neotropical Bird Club which raised money to help protect the chilean woodstark and its environment.

Suburban street sign to 2 other countries.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
Suburban street sign to 2 other countries.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead

The chilean woodstark is a type of hummingbird which is only as big as a thumb.

The birdwatching duo's adventure included five internal flights in Chile, boat and donkey rides and driving more than 2000km to a height of more than 5000m on trecherous roads.

Pincoya Storm-Petrel Chiloe Island.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
Pincoya Storm-Petrel Chiloe Island.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead

The Bundaberg property developer said the adventure was a lot of hard work, but well worth it to help save the winged wonders of the world.

Along with the 11 specific birds they sought, Bill said they were able to tick off 288 other breeds - or 75% of all birds - recorded on the South American continent.

Ornate Tinamou Chile.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
Ornate Tinamou Chile.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead

The environmentalist said his interest in birds started when he was a young boy.

"My target bird was the diameded sandpiper plover which is one of my top 10 world birds for me,” he said.

Atacama Desert North Chile.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
Atacama Desert North Chile.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead

"This bird is found above 4000m in peat bogs and really hard to get to.”

The extraordinary Chilean landscape is described as vast and diverse with the Andes mountain range to the east and ocean to the west.

On one of 3 pelagic trips for seabirds.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
On one of 3 pelagic trips for seabirds.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead

Jack's favourite was the pincoya storm petrel, a bird that was first described just five years ago.

The pair travelled with Hervey Bay man Lee Mason who sort the Chilean woodstark.

Chilean Woodstar Atapa Valley Chile.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
Chilean Woodstar Atapa Valley Chile.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead

"The whole world population of this critically endangered bird would fit easily in one shoebox,” Bill said.

"Habitat loss is a big problem in the oasis country because tomato hot houses and development is wiping the birds out.”

Chiloe Island.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
Chiloe Island.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead

The environment means a lot to Bill, who plants thousands of rare and native trees in his new subdivisions.

"Headlands which I've just started will have them (trees), I'm a practical conservationist,” Bill said.

Huge lunchin Puerto Montt.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
Huge lunchin Puerto Montt.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead

"Part of the reason why I live in Bundy is because it's such a great spot for birding.

"It's one of the birding hotspots in Australia, because of latitude 25, we have it all, subtropical stuff and we are not that far from the outback.”

Jack Puerto Montt.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
Jack Puerto Montt.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead

Bill said the main aim of the trip was to have the Neotropical Bird Club sponsor a local study into the chilean woodstark and hopefully save it from extinction.

To find out more, go to www.neotropical

birdclub.org.

Atacama Desert North Chile.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
Atacama Desert North Chile.Photo Contributed: Bill Moorhead
