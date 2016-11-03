Farmer welcomes ideas to fix "frustrating” industry

ONE Bundaberg grower, who - true to the ACCC's findings across the country - does not wish to be identified, lest agents retaliate by withholding or reducing payments, said it was time more was done to fix the broken horticulture payment system.

"Since I had (payment disputes) with agents at the Melbourne markets, I have stopped selling there altogether,” he said.

"It's frustrating that we have to do this, but we're not foolish enough to keep supplying them.

"The HPAs only work if both parties sign them,” he added.

Many wholesalers do not return the signed documents, the ACCC report noted.

Fortunately the Bundaberg man has found agents to sell to in other markets and has had no major disputes recently.

"There are so many (agents) who do the right thing,” he said.

"We even have other agents who have more or less (apologised for my experience) and who are willing to sign agreements and do everything they can.

"We don't want to tarnish them all.”

The farmer said the agent he had had a good relationship with the Melbourne agent for many years "and all of a sudden they got greedy”.

"Things are good when they're going well but when things go pear-shaped, growers don't have a leg to stand on.”

He has avoided "stirring up a hornets nest” by complaining because, he says, "I'm too scared to lose my money.

"It's too risky.”

Asked if he would have considered using an app allowing anonymous information and complaints to the ACCC, he said, "You would.”