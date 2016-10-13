Fancy new cocktails part of Bundy club's revamp

SPORTS BAR: Horizons will be used for special sporting events and live entertainment.

WITH A stunning architectural design yet a somewhat rustic feel, The Waves Sports Club's new lounge bar adds a whole other dimension to the club in the way of enjoyment.

Marketing co-ordinator Phil Taylor said Horizons was a contemporary, modern bar facility that created a great atmosphere and environment for all patrons to appreciate.

"The bar has been designed to accommodate all demographic of patrons by providing a variety of comfortable furniture settings,” he said.

"This is definitely another example of The Waves Sports Club providing an all-round experience for their patrons because we want to be able to provide different atmospheres within the club.

THE WAVES: Cocktail. Mike Knott BUN111016WAVES2

"The lounge bar also compliments our Opulence gaming room where you receive a great experience with five-star customer service because it is all about making our patrons feel special each time they frequent the club.”

Not willing to skimp on any area of the service provided in the bar, there's also the welcome and delicious addition of a premium cocktail menu, flavoured champagne and top shelf spirit selections to complement the new area.

TOP SHELF: A new of menu of 12 spectacular cocktails has been designed for The Waves Sports Club's new bar, Horizons. Mike Knott BUN111016WAVES10

A specific bar snack menu has also been implemented which is great for share platters, some of which include crumbed camembert and mozzarella sticks, country cob loaf with a trio of butters and crispy pork belly.

"The Waves has invested heavily into the training of our bar champions, ensuring that everyone is proficient in creating the 12 new exciting recipes off our cocktail menu.

"We recommend that you start at the top and work your way through the list.

"A real crowd pleaser so far has been the Sneaky Tiki which is Licor 43, Small Batch Rum and lemonade, served with a lime wedge.”

But the additions to the club don't stop there, with all staff work hard to ensure that every area of the club is about relishing in the first class hospitality experience.

NEW ADDITION: The new Horizons bar at The Waves Sports Club is officially opened tomorrow night from 5pm. Mike Knott BUN111016WAVES13

There is also a new sound system in the sports bar giving management the flexibility to create multiple zones within Horizons, especially during important sporting events, Sky Racing and also their live entertainment line-up.

"The Waves is definitely the first choice for fun and entertainment for all patrons.”

Don't miss out tomorrow night from 5pm until late when Horizons is officially opened to the public.

All guests can take in great entertainment from soloist Matt Black from 5pm and Romeos Duo from 8pm.

There will be plenty of tasty food and beverage offers available for patrons to enjoy.

The Waves Sports Club team encourages everyone to come and experience Horizons for themselves and let them know what you think.