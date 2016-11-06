Family want answers after hit and run

PITT ST: Emergency workers access a man who was hit about 8.30pm on Saturday night. Photo Facebook / Seven News

A MAN was hit by a car on Pitt St, Walkvale about 8.30pm Saturday night.

It is believed the pedestrian was seriously injured and the vehicle left the scene.

Family members have reached out on Facebook asking for who ever was responsible to come forward.

The man's grandparent Don'ta Karen pleaded for the person to come forward.

"Anyone that saw or knows who did this please come forward,” she said.

While Bronson Clare Forster asked how a person could leave the scene after hitting his nephew.

"How dare you drive away,” he said.

"No matter what the circumstances are you don't just keep driving and leave a person on the road.”

Anyone with information should contact Bundaberg police on 4153 9111 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.