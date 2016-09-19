Family told 'put your phones down and talk to each other'

A woman was left upset after two women complained about the use of phones at her family gathering.

A WOMAN feels a family gathering was brought down by a comment from a stranger.

Tracey Graham posted a message online to explain what happened.

"To the two ladies who walked past us and felt the need to make the comment of "put your phones down and talk to each other!" to a table of people I'd just like you to know this.

"My family came together to celebrate my mum and dad's 50th wedding anniversary.

My family came together for the first time in four years. I had driven up from Brisbane and my brother and his family had driven down from Gladstone to celebrate this great milestone in our family.

"My mum and dad were delighted to just have a lovely peaceful lunch with the family that rarely gets the chance to come together as one due to the distance between us and our busy working schedules."

Ms Graham said it was then that her family decided to pose for a photo together.

"After maybe just 10 minutes of us being there (we hadn't even ordered our food at that time) my sister-in-law asked the waitress to kindly take a photo of us all together on her phone," she said.

"It's been maybe 10 years since we've been able to get a photo of us all together like this.

"So once the photo was taken, I asked my sister-in-law to send it to each of us so we could all have a copy."

Ms Graham said it was then that two women told them to put their phones down.

"It was at that precise moment that the two of you thought you had the right to tell us to 'put our phones down and talk to each other'," she said.

"How incredibly rude of you when my family was enjoying and sharing such a beautiful moment.

"Whilst I haven't let you two totally ruin our day, I have stewed on the incident throughout the day."

Ms Graham said she wondered why the people had to make a comment at all.

"It seems the keyboard warrior syndrome is now leaking into mainstream society," she said.

"I just wonder, if you think about it really carefully, do you really need to say out loud the thoughts that go through your head?

"To make comments to strangers that you know absolutely nothing about?

"The only thing that brought the tone of this beautiful, memorable, fantastically magical day we had as a family who cherished these moments together, down today, was your uncalled for, unnecessary and rude interference in our day."