Family remembers a boy with sporting talent

TODAY family, friends and all the people whose lives Thomas Riley Walker touched, gathered at Des Allen & Co to lay the young man to rest.

Thomas, 14, passed away on Sunday due to his injuries sustained last Friday when he was hit by a car on Moore Park Rd.

Thomas, or 'Nugget' as he was fondly called, was a natural athlete, excelling in athletics, soccer, rowing, touch football, surf life saving and anything else he participated.

Off the sporting field and in the classroom his teachers said he was exceptional, but above his academic and athletic triumphs Tom is known best by his family and friends as a compassionate, fun-loving and generous young man.

"He was tall, tan and strong and sometimes outspoken but you can see his shyness, you'll see him in photo's he's in the background," Thomas's dad, Rolland Walker said.

"He surprised me so much with the different things he would do.

"He wasn't scared of anything, except for his date with Georgie."

His team-mates and fellow athletes wore their club jerseys to the service and the North High Rowing team performed a guard of honour to commemorate him.

"His last gift he gave to five people, his heart and two kidneys, were given to three guys in their 30s and 40s," Mr Walker said.

"His liver was split, it was healthy just like him, it went to a young girl and a young boy.

"So there are five people having a fantastic Christmas and he will live on in those five people."

His love for Nissans was undeniable and got to ride one last time as he placed on the back of a Nissan Navara and taken to the cemetery.

Thomas, his friend Kyiah Hills and father had been collecting parts so he could build his own - it was going to be bright orange with AstroTurf instead of floor carpet.

A GoFundMe page has been made to help the family fulfil Tom's dream and finish this project in his memory, assist in funeral expenses and possibly a memorial in honour of him at one of his sporting clubs.

"Ride high little man and leave nothing in the tank".

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/thomas-walker-family-fund.