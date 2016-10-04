28°
News

Poison pie horror: family pet targeted

Carlie Walker
| 3rd Oct 2016 4:36 PM Updated: 4th Oct 2016 9:13 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
No Caption
No Caption

GRANVILLE'S Pavey family could have been left grieving the loss of a beloved family member this week after someone threw a pie filled with rat poison over the fence of their quiet suburban home.

Gary Pavey said the target was the family's beloved Staffordshire terrier Milly, the adored pet of his children Matthew and Emily.

Mr Pavey said he was stumped as to why anyone would try to poison his dog and he believes three-year-old Milly might have been wrongfully targeted because of other barking dogs in the neighbourhood.

"My wife found it before going to work," he said.

"I am surprised Milly didn't eat it.

"It's a good thing she's well fed, she probably wasn't hungry. And there was that much rat sack in it, she might have smelt that there was something not right about it."

Mr Pavey said Milly was a well behaved dog that rarely barked and definitely didn't bark through the night.

"She's such a good natured dog, she doesn't bark, she's never been outside the yard.

"If someone opened the gate, she'd just lick them to death."

Mr Pavey said his family knew how lucky they were that Milly hadn't been made severely ill or worse.

"If she'd eaten that last night, she'd be dead this morning," he said.

Mr Pavey said he hadn't reported the incident to police because there were no witnesses and he felt there was little chance of anyone being caught.

But he wanted to warn others to be watchful of their pets and anything unusual that might have been placed in their backyard, especially in the Granville area.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty condemned the attack on the family pet and said people should explore other options open to them rather than trying to bait animals.

He urged people to contact council rather than taking matters into their own hands.

Mr Beatty urged anyone with information to come forward.

Maryborough Senior Constable Kevin Tanwan said the attempted baiting was a very serious matter.

He urged Mr Pavey to contact Maryborough police and make a formal complaint about the incident.

Snr Const Tanwan said even if no one had witnessed the incident, the police could still make enquiries and uncover information.

"Whoever did it would probably live nearby," he said.

"I would strongly suggest they report it to the police and police could make enquiries."

Snr Const Tanwan said Mr Pavey could bring the pie to the police station to show exactly what had been done.

He said placing poison in someone's backyard was not just a threat to animals but people as well.

"It's quite a serious issue looking at the health of humans and also animals," Snr Const Tanwan said.

"It's not wasting our time if there's an issue.

"The person who has done it obviously hasn't thought of the possible repercussions."
 

The pie thrown over the fence.
The pie thrown over the fence. Ashley Clark
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bait, editors picks, granville, police

Eli has brain damage after snake bite

Eli has brain damage after snake bite

LITTLE Eli has suffered some brain damage as a result of his cardiac arrest and subsequent lack of oxygen to the brain after snake bite.

Fears someone will die if barricade isn't erected

ROLLOVER: Elliott Heads residents want safety barricades installed after two crashes in four days.

Crashes promt locals to call for safety measure

Woman left in fear after man threatens to kill her dog

THREATS: A Bundaberg dog owner has received letters threating to kill their pet for barking.

Bundaberg woman left terrified after threats to kill dogs

Owners apply for massive revamp of Alloway Country Club

NEW LOOK: The Gorza family is set to transform the former Alloway Country Club with a new name and stunning renovations. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail

Big changes in store for local club

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher has boasted the Oasis documentary film 'Supersonic' is so good it will give viewers "multiple orgasms".

  • Music

  • 4th Oct 2016 10:00 AM

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

ONLY THREE LEFT! DON&#39;T WAIT UNTIL IT&#39;S TOO LATE!

8-10/130 Miller Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 2 From $455,000

DRASTICALLY REDUCED TO CLEAR THE LAST 3 UNITS! This is where you want to be in Bargara! The most perfect position, walking distance to all that Bargara has to...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $345,000

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'