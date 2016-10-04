Poison pie horror: family pet targeted

No Caption

GRANVILLE'S Pavey family could have been left grieving the loss of a beloved family member this week after someone threw a pie filled with rat poison over the fence of their quiet suburban home.



Gary Pavey said the target was the family's beloved Staffordshire terrier Milly, the adored pet of his children Matthew and Emily.



Mr Pavey said he was stumped as to why anyone would try to poison his dog and he believes three-year-old Milly might have been wrongfully targeted because of other barking dogs in the neighbourhood.



"My wife found it before going to work," he said.



"I am surprised Milly didn't eat it.



"It's a good thing she's well fed, she probably wasn't hungry. And there was that much rat sack in it, she might have smelt that there was something not right about it."



Mr Pavey said Milly was a well behaved dog that rarely barked and definitely didn't bark through the night.



"She's such a good natured dog, she doesn't bark, she's never been outside the yard.



"If someone opened the gate, she'd just lick them to death."



Mr Pavey said his family knew how lucky they were that Milly hadn't been made severely ill or worse.



"If she'd eaten that last night, she'd be dead this morning," he said.



Mr Pavey said he hadn't reported the incident to police because there were no witnesses and he felt there was little chance of anyone being caught.



But he wanted to warn others to be watchful of their pets and anything unusual that might have been placed in their backyard, especially in the Granville area.



RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty condemned the attack on the family pet and said people should explore other options open to them rather than trying to bait animals.



He urged people to contact council rather than taking matters into their own hands.



Mr Beatty urged anyone with information to come forward.



Maryborough Senior Constable Kevin Tanwan said the attempted baiting was a very serious matter.



He urged Mr Pavey to contact Maryborough police and make a formal complaint about the incident.



Snr Const Tanwan said even if no one had witnessed the incident, the police could still make enquiries and uncover information.



"Whoever did it would probably live nearby," he said.



"I would strongly suggest they report it to the police and police could make enquiries."



Snr Const Tanwan said Mr Pavey could bring the pie to the police station to show exactly what had been done.



He said placing poison in someone's backyard was not just a threat to animals but people as well.



"It's quite a serious issue looking at the health of humans and also animals," Snr Const Tanwan said.



"It's not wasting our time if there's an issue.



"The person who has done it obviously hasn't thought of the possible repercussions."

