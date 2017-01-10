Family happy to wait for lifesaving surgery after delay

SURGERY: Casey Williams with her son Noah Lammi, who is going in for lifesaving surgery.

LITTLE Noah Lammi's third heart operation has been postponed and will now happen on January 17 at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

His mother Casey Williams said the Fontan closure operation was pushed six days to make way for an emergency case.

After being in the same situation as the other family Ms Williams understand and was happy to stand aside.

"There was a day we took someone's place and it was the difference between life and death for us," the mother-of-three said.

She said the only thing that made her upset was another family was now in the shoes she once was.

"It actually makes me sad that another parent could be in the circumstances we were once in and that hurts my heart a lot," she said.

"It brings back the hurt I felt when he was first diagnosed and it physically hurt.

"So there is no sour feelings what so ever."

The youngster who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome will remain in Brisbane with his family and wait for the life saving surgery.

Ms Williams said the most difficult thing about the delay was she may miss her other son Bentley's first day of school but that was just all apart of being a heart kids mum.