Family-friendly bistro to serve up new options

EATING OUT: Mark Crawford, Helena McDonald and Amie Walters at C5Bistro which will open on Friday night.

FROM the moment you walk into the new C5 Bistro at Bargara, there's plenty to catch you attention.

The decor is an eclectic mix of intriguing items from around the world, from wooden Mexican masks to frog statues from Thailand.

For 12 months owner Mark Crawford worked to transform the space beneath the Platinum Apartments on See St into a 100-seat bistro with a menu featuring fresh, local produce.

Opening tomorrow night, Mr Crawford believes the restaurant is perfectly positioned to fill a gap in the market and appeal to a growing clientele.

"It's going to be a very family friendly bistro, I have kids of my own so I really made the emphasis to make it as family friendly as we could so that people can still feel welcome to come out with their kids,” he said.

"There's lots that Bargara's lacking and we think that we hit a few different points, like the kids atmosphere,” staff member Amie Walters added.

"A lot of the things on our menu will be stuff that isn't around at the other shop fronts, it's just something new and different.”

"The decor is stuff collected over a very long period of time by a good friend of mine,” Mr Crawford said.

"I think it gives it a very unique draw card that people will come back to. I've never walked into a restaurant like this.

"There's no real theme, there's stuff from every country around the world.”

Hoping to build on the success of his businesses at Innes Park and Burnett Heads - the Breeze Cafe and Bakeries - Mr Crawford also saw the potential in investing in Bargara.

"I think there are too many restaurants in town competing for the same space,” he said.

"Bargara is growing in the right direction.

"The growth here is phenomenal and I think it's a good time to get into Bargara.”

With a focus on local produce, the menu features meat from the Biggenden Meat Works and the seafood from Agnes Water.

"Straight off the trawler, straight to us,” Mr Crawford said.

"The menu is what they call fire and ice. The meat and seafood is out on display and people can chose what they want, get the chef to cook it up however they like and then choose vegetables and salad out of the buffet.

"We also have a full a la carte menu but I think the steakhouse side is going to be the more popular side.”

Almost booked out for it's official opening tomorrow night, C5 Bistro will then be open from 7am on Saturdays and Sundays and from 10am Monday to Friday.

See the menu online facebook.com/c5ivebistro/ or phone 0413 696 238.

