Family calls for return of precious shirt

TWO years after the death of his brother, Joseph Doyle has been dealt another cruel blow.

Mr Doyle's brother Justin Chapmandied in a stabbing incident in December, 2015.

Mr Doyle was visiting his partner Kristy Brown on Friday when someone broke into his car and stole a black carry bag which contained a shirt honouring his younger sibling.

The shirts were printed by their family last year to remember Justin and celebrate his birthday.

Miss Brown said the bag contained other clothes and birthday cards, but it was only the shirt they desperately wanted returned.

"We searched everywhere, the drains around the neighbourhood, hoping they had just dumped it, but no good," Miss Brown said.

The shirt is black with red sleeves and has an oval shaped photo of Justin on the front with the words "Juddy" and the words on the back read "In Loving Memory, Justin Daley Chapman, 10/11/1993 - 4/12/2015".

"It would mean everything to my partner just to have it returned," Miss Brown said.

Anyone who knows where the shirt is can call Miss Brown on 0402 652 259.