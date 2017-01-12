34°
Family booted off Bali flight for 'refusing allocated seats'

news.com.au | 12th Jan 2017

*WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS COARSE LANGUAGE*

FURIOUS social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide - but the airline is standing by its decision.

In a video posted to Facebook by Vincent Bamforth who was on flight JQ128 on January 10, the family can be seen packing up their belongings while two Jetstar crew members watch on.

The family is then seen being escorted off the flight.

To date the Facebook post has received over 300 shares and almost 500 comments. The video has been viewed more than 85,000 times.

Jetstar has stood by its decision to remove the family from the flight, saying they refused to take their allocated seats.

"We had customers board a flight from Bali to Adelaide overnight who had taken other passengers' seats and refused to move to their allocated seats," a Jetstar spokesperson told News Corp Australia.

"The passengers refused to follow numerous requests from our crew so the captain decided that they would not travel on that flight.

"Like all airlines, our customers are allocated specific seats and we can't have a situation where passengers sit wherever they like. This causes disruptions to other customers and delays the flight departing."

The spokesperson said the family was rebooked to travel on a later service.

"Passengers must be seated in their own allocated seats according to the flight manifest for take-off and landing," the spokesperson said.

But Elena Della Foresta Scamoni, who said she was on that flight, commented on the Facebook video to say the crew overreacted.

"I was on that flight and the flight attendant overreacted they didn't refuse to sit like Jetstar say they just questioned why the seats were the way they were and they couldn't sit alongside their family," she wrote.

"The young flight attendant overreacted no one was rude to her they merely discussed this between each other and I heard them say it's not the attendants fault no one was blaming her, Jetstar didn't even let the 2 families explain the story, the families were shocked the attendant was upset.

"To kick two families off with young children was disgusting and completely unnecessary they were no way abusive or rude, Jetstar should be ashamed of themselves for doing such a thing to families with young children it was completely out of line ... if the air hostess can't handle being questioned then she's in the wrong industry she ruined everyone's flight delaying us all for no reason ... my son actually cried he wanted to sleep but said he was scared the lady (flight attendant) might tell him off!!!"

The dad in the video, who requested not to be named, said the Jetstar statement was "false".

"No members of my family or the other family which were removed from the flight acted inappropriately, rudely or offensively towards any Jetstar staff or other passengers. There was nothing which warranted any passenger being removed from the flight and the inconvenience to two families with young children was significant," he said.

